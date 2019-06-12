Uncovered emails show Zuckerberg was aware of privacy issues: WSJ report

Facebook recently uncovered emails that connect Mark Zuckerberg to problematic privacy practices at the company, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The WSJ reported that the unearthing of these emails could harm the company if they were made public, at least from a public relations stance. The emails were uncovered as the company responded to a federal privacy investigation.
It is unclear what emails the Federal Trade Commission requested, and how many of them are related to Zuckerberg.
“Facebook and its executives, including Mark, at all times strive to comply with all applicable law, and at no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company’s obligations under the FTC consent order,” the company said in a statement.
Facebook’s shares fell 2.5 percent to $173.64 following the news of the emails.
The FTC and the Department of Justice are preparing to investigate Facebook, along with other companies, to determine whether they abuse their market power.
Source: Wall Street Journal
