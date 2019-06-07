News
Samsung Galaxy A20, A50 and A70 are now available in Canada

Jun 7, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy A70, A50 and A20 are now available in Canada.

You can grab the devices at Samsung’s Experience Store. At the store, you can get the Galaxy A20 for $329 CAD, the A50 for $449 and the A70 for $629.

These mid-range smartphones come with a variety of specs, some of which are typically only seen in flagship handsets, like an in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear-facing camera setup and 4,000mAh to 4,500mAh-sized batteries.

Here are their full specs:

Carrier availability

We’ve reached out to all the carriers about the devices’ availability and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Koodo

Samsung Galaxy A70

  • $0 — Tab Large
  • $280 — Tab Medium
  • $400 — Tab Small
  • $665 — Retail Price

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • $0 — Tab Medium
  • $120 — Tab Small
  • $440 –Retail Price

Rogers

Samsung Galaxy A70

  • $0 — Premium plan
  • $650 — Retail Price

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • $0 — Smart plan
  • $500 — Retail Price

Samsung Galaxy A20

  • $0 — Smart plan
  • $400 — Retail Price

Fido

Samsung Galaxy A70

  • $0 — Large plan

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • $0 — Medium plan

Samsung Galaxy A20

  • $0 — on Medium plan

