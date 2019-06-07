iOS 13 now lets users delete apps from the App Store’s update page

It looks like there will soon be no more fumbling left and right to find the junk app you want to get rid of with iOS.
As a small quality-of-life update, iOS 13 and iPadOS allows users to swipe left on any app in the App Store update list to delete it.
The under-the-radar user interface tweak allows users to manage their apps in just one place without the need to jump to the home screen, similar to how the current Google Play Store works but involving fewer steps and taps.
In iOS 13, the old update tab has also vacated its spot for Apple Arcade, Apple’s upcoming mobile game subscription service. As an option, users can now go to their profile on the top right corner of the App Store and then tap the ‘Update-All’ button for their apps.
Source: MacRumors
