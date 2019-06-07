News
Amazon, Best Buy discount Sony’s stellar WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones to $400 CAD

The venerable Bose QC35ii are also $50 off

Jun 7, 2019

1:55 PM EDT

Two of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH1000XM3s and Bose QC35iis, are currently $50 off at Amazon, making them both $400 CAD.

According to ‘Camelcamelcamel,’ this marks the first time the e-commerce giant has discounted the WH1000XM3s, so if you’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to purchase Sony’s latest and great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, now is the time to do so.

If you would rather not support Jeff Bezos and company, Best Buy Canada has also discounted the WH1000XM3s by $50. Across Amazon and Best Buy, both the black and silver models are on sale.

With best-in-class noise cancelling, support for high-end codecs like aptX HD and LDAC and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, there’s little that isn’t great about the WH1000XM3s. That said, they do suffer from some operability issues in cold weather, and some prefer the fit of the QC35iis.

