Samsung testing revised Galaxy Fold it plans to release next month: report

Samsung may release a new version of the Galaxy Fold as early as next month, according to a new report from Yonhap News.
The South Korean publication reports Samsung is currently testing a revised version of the Galaxy Fold with Korean carriers.
Corroborating an earlier statement from the company, Yonhap says Samsung has implemented two structural changes to design of the Fold.
First, with the new model, it’s reportedly impossible to remove the protective film that some tech journalists and YouTubers mistook for a more traditional screen protector. The film is said to extend underneath the top and side bezels of the device’s foldable display.
Second, the device is said to feature smaller gaps near its hinge mechanism, which should reduce the amount of dirt and lint that is able to find its way underneath the OLED display.
In a recent statement to Engadget, Samsung said it would share a new release date for the Galaxy Fold in the coming weeks.
Source: Yonhap News Via: SamMobile
