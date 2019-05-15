News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung testing revised Galaxy Fold it plans to release next month: report

The new model features two durability enhancements

May 15, 2019

5:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Fold

Samsung may release a new version of the Galaxy Fold as early as next month, according to a new report from Yonhap News.

The South Korean publication reports Samsung is currently testing a revised version of the Galaxy Fold with Korean carriers.

Corroborating an earlier statement from the company, Yonhap says Samsung has implemented two structural changes to design of the Fold.

First, with the new model, it’s reportedly impossible to remove the protective film that some tech journalists and YouTubers mistook for a more traditional screen protector. The film is said to extend underneath the top and side bezels of the device’s foldable display.

Second, the device is said to feature smaller gaps near its hinge mechanism, which should reduce the amount of dirt and lint that is able to find its way underneath the OLED display.

In a recent statement to Engadget, Samsung said it would share a new release date for the Galaxy Fold in the coming weeks.

Source: Yonhap News Via: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

May 7, 2019

8:54 AM EDT

Samsung doesn’t have a new launch date for the Galaxy Fold yet

News

May 9, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Samsung close to deciding on new Galaxy Fold launch date

News

Apr 30, 2019

8:48 AM EDT

Samsung to announce revised Galaxy Fold launch date in next few weeks

News

May 10, 2019

10:36 AM EDT

Demand for smartphones in North America decreasing at record rate

Comments