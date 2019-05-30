News
Google now requires Play Store apps to declare target audience

May 30, 2019

9:59 AM EDT

Google Play Store

Google is taking steps towards making the Play Store more family-friendly by requiring apps to explicitly state their intended audience.

If an app developer says that its app is intended for children, Google will follow-up with more questions to ensure it actually is family-friendly.

There are three categories for the intended audience: children, children and older users and older users. There will be different policies for each group that the apps must comply with.

Ads that are visible in apps directed towards children must be appropriate and from a source that has certified compliance with Google’s family policies.

Google has also said that if an app is not directed towards children, it should not look appealing to them. The company said it will double-check the apps and notify the developer if they need to make any changes.

The target audience section is currently available, and all new apps need to comply with the updated policy. Google has said that all existing apps have until September 1st to fill out the target audience section.

This update is part of Google’s new aim to make the Play Store safer for children.

Source: Google 

