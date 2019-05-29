DJI’s drones now comply with new Transport Canada regulations

DJI has announced that nine of its drone models comply with the latest Transport Canada regulations for ‘advanced drone operations in controlled space.’
This means that customers can continue to use their drones after June 1st when the new regulations for civilian drone operations are put in place by Transport Canada.
“We have spent the last few months diligently reviewing our documentation, safety standards and administrative processes to ensure they comply with Transport Canada’s new requirements,” said David Hansell, DJI’s public policy manager, in a press release.
The drones that comply with the regulations are the M600 Series, M200 Series, M200 V2 Series, Inspire 2, Mavic 2 series, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Phantom 4 series and Spark.
“A self-declaration compliance regime is yet another innovative approach by Transport Canada to lead the way in enhancing safety while integrating advanced operations,” said Javier Caina, DJI’s director of technical standards, in a press release.
The company says it is continuing to examine the process of declaring its drones compliant for other advanced operations.
Source: DJI
