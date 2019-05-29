News
Carrot Rewards launches in the Northwest Territories with new rewards option

Aurora Rewards have been added a territory-exclusive rewards option

May 29, 2019

2:13 PM EDT

Carrot Rewards app

Toronto-based Carrot Rewards has launched its free well rewards app in the Northwest Territories.

With Carrot Rewards, Northwest Territorians will be able to earn points towards loyalty programs like Scene, Petro-Points and RBC Rewards by hitting daily step goals and completing health and wellness quizzes.

As part of the Northwest Territories launch, Carrot Rewards is also adding another rewards option, Aurora Rewards. The territory-exclusive program typically offers users points for making purchases at grocery stores, gas stations and the like, although Carrot Rewards has now been added as another point collection method.

Carrot Rewards is also available in British Columbia, Ontario and Newfoundland and is used in these provinces by more than one million people, according to the company.

The Carrot Rewards app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

