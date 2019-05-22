Former Facebook security chief says Zuckerberg should step down as CEO

At the Collision Conference in Toronto, Alex Stamos, former Facebook security chief, said Mark Zuckerberg has accumulated too much power and should hire a new CEO.
“He needs to give up some of that power. If I was him, I would go hire a new CEO for the company,” Stamos said at the conference.
Stamos says Zuckerberg should make building products his priority, especially since that is where his passion lies. He even suggested Microsoft’s current CEO Brad Smith as a replacement for Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg has been acting as Facebook’s product head since Chris Cox’s departure in March. Stamos believes that Zuckerberg should focus on product building and give up the lead role.
“He should hire a CEO that can help signal both internally and externally that the culture has to change,” Stamos said at the conference.
Stamos also shared his arguments for breaking up Facebook and separating YouTube from Google because both platforms have decreased competition.
This is not the first time Facebook and Zuckerberg have been criticized by former employees. Facebook’s co-founder, Chris Hughes, wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times earlier this month stating his belief that Facebook should break up.
