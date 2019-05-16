Microsoft announces seven new projects aimed to help people with disabilities

Microsoft’s AI for Accessibility has released seven new grantees that will create technology focused on employment, daily life, and communication and connection.
The seven new projects are located across the world and have their own focus. Each institution will have a 12-month funding period.
- Developers at Our Ability, located in New York, are creating an instinctive AI chatbot that will help people with cognitive disabilities prepare for job interviews.
- Researchers at University of Sydney are creating a tool that will help people predict and manage seizures. The tool is a wearable warning system that aims to help the individuals become more independent.
- Pison Technology, located in Boston, is creating a tool for people with neuromuscular disabilities, such as ALS and MS. The tool is a wrist-wearable system that will allow its users to control digital devices using small gestures.
- Voiceitt, located in Israel, is developing an app that will be able to understand non-standard forms of speech. The app will give individuals with speech disabilities access to a manageable communication system.
- Researchers at Birmingham City University, located in the U.K. are developing a system to help individuals with limited mobility. The system will allow users to control their digital devices with their voice or by their eye movement.
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear, located in Boston, is developing a vision assistance app to aid individuals who are blind or have decreased vision. The app will provide the users with heightened location and navigation assistance.
- Researchers at University of California Berkley are also creating an app for the visually impaired. The app will provide users with audio descriptions regarding their surroundings.
Microsoft’s aim with these projects is to provide workable devices and systems for people with disabilities.
Source: Forbes
