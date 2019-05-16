News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram starts featuring ‘Stories’ on its Explore page

May 16, 2019

2:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram app on iPhone

Instagram has updated its Explore page to show users photos, videos, products and Stories that are catered to their interests.

For the first time, Stories can now appear on the Explore tab. This new feature will give creators a new way to increase their reach beyond their account posts.

The Explore page will show users Stories from accounts that are similar to the ones they already follow.


The Stories will play automatically once a user goes on the Explore page. Once a user watches a story, they will continue to see similar stories. For instance, if a user click on a story about make-up, they will see similar stories regarding make-up.

Instagram has said videos and Stories that are highly visual will be more likely to be featured on the Explore page.

The navigation has also changed and now displays pinned shortcuts to IGTV and a Shop tab. There are also shortcuts to topics such as Travel, Food, Art, and Clothing.

Image credit: Instagram 

Source: Instagram Via: TechCrunch 

Related Articles

News

May 10, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Poll: How do you feel about Instagram hiding likes?

Business

May 16, 2019

12:10 PM EDT

Facebook cracking down on misinformation and fake news ahead of Newfoundland election

News

May 7, 2019

12:05 PM EDT

Instagram to allow users to appeal reported posts in-app

News

May 14, 2019

4:03 PM EDT

Facebook restores ‘View as Public’ feature following 2018 security breach

Comments