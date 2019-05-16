Asus has announced its latest flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 6.
Asus confirmed to MobileSyrup that this new flagship will be coming to Canada, but that the company has yet to release pricing or availability.
What’s most exciting about this handset is its mechanized flip-up camera module. On the rear, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and 79-degree field of view.
The phone also sports Dual LED flash, HDR+ with a Super Night modes with AI-scene detection. The ZenFone 6’s secondary camera features a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125 ultrawide-angle lens.
Both these cameras flip up to also become the phone’s selfie shooters.
This means users will get the opportunity to take 4K ultra HD video recording a 30 or 60 frame per second (for the primary camera) with EIS.
Additionally, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch notchless IPS display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution. It also features HDR10 and a 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Furthermore, the ZenFone 6 can achieve 600 nits of brightness.
The handset sports a Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Additionally, Asus’ new device features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus says the phone can last up to two days of non-stop usage and supports Quick Charge 4.0. The device also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Taiwanese company also reportedly improved ZenUI with a redesigned interface and user experience. It comes stocked with Android 9 Pie with a promise that it will also get the Android Q and R updates, according to Asus.
There’s also physical Smart Key on the side that users can customize to initiate actions. This new Smart Key supports single press, double press and press and hold actions and works with Google Assistant.
Asus will launch the ZenFone 6 in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver.
