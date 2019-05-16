Robert Downey Jr. is now a OnePlus brand ambassador

As Avengers: Endgame continues to break box office records, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. has already landed his next job — OnePlus brand ambassador.
The Oscar-nominated actor commemorated the partnership by posting a picture of himself with the OnePlus 7 — which won’t be sold in Canada — on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
According to The Verge, OnePlus is planning to use Downey Jr. in ads across Asia, with a focus in its home country of China and India. The former market, in particular, makes a lot of sense, given that the Marvel films are extremely popular there.
It’s unclear if it eventually plans to roll out Downey Jr. ads in North America, where the Marvel films are also highly popular.
In any case, this isn’t Downey Jr.’s first partnership with an Asian smartphone manufacturer. In 2013, the actor became Taiwanese electronics company HTC’s global brand ambassador in a two-year deal reportedly worth $12 million.
At the time, Downey Jr. was riding off the success of the first Avengers and Iron Man 3, but now, he’s had several more mega-hit films, most notably last year’s Infinity War and this year’s Endgame. Therefore, it’s quite likely he’s getting an even bigger paycheck from OnePlus now.
Let’s just hope Downey Jr. doesn’t share one of his signature behind-the-scenes Marvel videos from an iPhone.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Source: The Verge
