SecureKey’s Verified.Me digital identity network goes live with Canada’s biggest banks

A proof-of-concept secure online login platform test by the CRA and Toronto-based SecureKey late last year is now live in Canada.
Announced today with a partnership from Canada’s biggest banks, a ‘digital identity network’ called Verified.Me is available for CIBC, Desjardins, RBC, Scotiabank and TD customer in Canada. The company stated that BMO Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Sun Life Financial have plans ‘to launch soon,’
Verified.Me is a mobile app — available on both iOS and Android — that ensures your digital identity is safe online, specifically for any government documents and financial services.
Verified.Me uses blockchain technology “to securely and privately transfer your personal information to trusted network participants.”
If you download the app you will consent to share your personal info from its Connections tab and the company states you can “always stay in control by choosing when to share your information and with whom, reducing unnecessary oversharing of personal information in order to access the services you want.”
Apart from the above financial institutions, the companies who help develop the Verified.Me tech is the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), Global Privacy and Security by Design, EnStream, Equifax, IBM and Prodigy Labs.
“This announcement marks the first time that consumers are officially able to access the Verified.Me application and gain greater control over their digital identities,” said Greg Wolfond, Founder and CEO, SecureKey Technologies. “Digital identity is one of the most enduring challenges of our time, and having the opportunity to showcase how a network of cross-industry organizations can come together to build a solution by and for consumers is an honour. We are excited to bring this first- of-its-kind network to market and look forward to its expansion as new participants join our service.”
