Waterloo-based North’s Focals smartglasses get sports updates and language flashcards

Three new features are coming to Waterloo-based North’s Focals smartglasses.
First, users will be able to check play-by-play updates and view scores in real-time with the smartglasses. After a game is over users will also be able to check the scores without pulling out their phone. This works with both NBA and NHL teams, according to North.
‘Version 1.90′ of the Focals’ software also brings a new flashcard functionality that aims to help users learn new languages.
Currently, the flashcards are available in French, Japanese, Portuguese, Mandarin and Arabic.
Lastly, North has also added a ‘Daily Trivia Challenge’ that lets users test their knowledge in movies, history and pop culture. The trivia resets at 2am ET/11pm PT.
North’s blog post offers more information on how to navigate to these specific cards.
