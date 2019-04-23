Six months of LastPass Premium free with educational email address

So maybe you’re a student or you work at a university and you’ve recently learned that good password security is very important. If so, good news! LastPass is offering six months free of its premium service to people with a valid email address from an education institution.
LastPass is a password manager with support for syncing to browsers like Chrome and Safari, as well as mobile devices. You can generate and store strong passwords with letters, numbers and characters so you don’t need to memorize them.
The password manager also helps reset weaker passwords through its security challenge feature.
With Apple’s iOS 12 update and Android 6.0 or later, LastPass even supports fingerprint or facial recognition to unlock your password vault. The latest iOS release allows users to automatically insert credentials into web forms and apps.
Source: Red Flag Deals
