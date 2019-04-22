Huawei launches 5G hardware for automotive industry

Huawei wants to serve the automotive sector and has launched, what it calls is the first 5G communications hardware for the industry.
Reuters reports that the Shenzhen, China-based telecommunications equipment giant wants to become a “key supplier to the sector for self-driving technology.”
In a statement, Huawei said the MH5000 module is based on the Balong 5000 5G chip that it launched earlier this year.
“Based on this chip, Huawei has developed the world’s first 5G car module with high speed and high quality,” Huawei said in the statement to Reuters. The module was launched at the Shanghai Autoshow that began last week.
“As an important communication product for future intelligent car transportation, this 5G car module will promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era,” Huawei said. The product will be commercially available in the second half of 2019.
The product might not be available in Canada since 5G networks won’t be fully deployed until the spectrum is available. Spectrum for specific bands will that will help deploy the next iteration of mobile network will happen in 2020 and 2021.
In recent months, Huawei has been held under a microscope, particularly from the United States, which alleges the company is a national threat and uses its equipment to spy. Huawei has denied these allegations.
Source: Reuters
