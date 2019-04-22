The OnePlus’ 7 Pro will reportedly be a powerhouse.
According to a leak by ‘@Samsung_News_,’ the 7 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution display running at a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the leak indicates that it’ll have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Furthermore, it’ll reportedly feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The report suggests OnePlus will sell two other models with 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. @Samsung_News_ confirms that there will be a 5G variant as well. From the tweet, it’s unclear if the 5G model will have up to 12GB of RAM or if both will.
OnePlus 7:
6.4" 2340×1080p
48MP F1.7 + 5MP Depth (Rear)
3700mAh 20W
Snapdragon 855, 6+128GB, 8+256
+
Bullets Wireless 2
(I don't have infos about them)
(Tweet 2/2) pic.twitter.com/b6ngT8n2XD
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) April 22, 2019
Additionally, the phone will have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Camera-wise, the handset’s main shooter comes in at 48-megapixels with an f/1.6 aperture lens with OIS and EIS. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 Pro 5G will reportedly sport an 8-megapixel shooter with 3x zoom with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel camera with a 117-degree f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens.
According to ‘@Samsung_News_,’ the handset’s optical scanner is similar to the OnePlus 6T and the device will sport a curved screen.
Alongside the 7 Pro, ‘@Samsung_News_,’ has also leaked details about the OnePlus 7. According to this tweet, the handset sports a 6.4-inch display with a 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution display, and a 3,700mAh battery 20W battery. Similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, will have different variants, one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The phone will reportedly come with Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.
While @Samsung_News_ might not be a well-known leaker, European smartphone enthusiast Roland Quandt has also tweeted about @Samsung_News_’s leak.
Rumours also suggest that OnePlus will unveil the 7 and the 7 Pro on May 14th.
Source: ‘@Samsung_News_,‘ Via: Roland Quandt
Comments