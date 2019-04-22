News
Nab a Huawei P20 Pro for $720 through Koodo

Huawei P20 Pro

Koodo is currently offering the Huawei P20 Pro for $0 upfront, down from $200 upfront.

While this in itself is a deal, thanks to the promotion you can get the device for $720 outright, which is significantly less than the $1,050 the P20 Pro currently costs at most carriers and retailers.

To get the P20 Pro for $720, purchase the phone for $0 on a Tab Large plan. The most affordable Tab Large plan includes 2GB of monthly data, as well as unlimited nation-wide calling and SMS messaging, and costs $80 per month. Once you have the phone, stay with Koodo for 90 days, paying both the cost of the plan and the monthly $20 tab charge. At the end of three months, pay off the remainder of the Tab, $420 at this point, to acquire the phone fully. With all that, you’ll have spent $720 to get the phone. Afterwards, you can change your plan or even leave Koodo.

If you already have a good plan with Koodo, this is not advisable. If you’re with another carrier, you can keep your plan and leave Koodo after the three months.

Source: Koodo 

