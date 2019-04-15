Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will reportedly cost $650 and $800 in Canada

Google’s forthcoming pair of mid-range Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, will cost $650 CAD and $800 CAD, according to a new leak.
The information comes courtesy of Reddit user ‘livedadevil,’ who shared an image from their retailer’s backend over the weekend.
Referencing the two phones by their “Sargo” and “Bonito” codenames, the backend image also confirms the new Pixels will feature 64GB of internal storage.
To put the price of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in perspective, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start at $999 and $1,129 in Canada. All in all, a decent discount, though likely not as much as some were hoping.
This is not the first time ‘livedadevil’ has leaked the Canadian price of an upcoming smartphone. In February, they said the LG G8 ThinQ would cost $1200 CAD off contract, which proved to be almost spot on. Depending on the carrier, the G8 currently costs between $1,050 and $1,250 in Canada.
Source: Reddit
