Torchic will have its own Community Day in the Pokémon Go mobile game

Niantic has announced that Pokémon Go will have its own specific Community Day for Torchic, on May 19th from 3pm to 6pm PT (6pm to 9pm ET).
On that day you’ll encounter more Torchics with the possibility of even encountering the Shiny form of the pocket monster.
During the event Lure Modules will last three hours.
If you evolve Combusken, the evolved form of Torchic, during the event or even up to an hour afterwards your new Blaziken will know a special move. It’s likely that the special move will be ‘Blast Burn’ a fire type move learned by all fire starter Pokémon.
There’s also three times the chance of getting ‘Stardust’ — a resource in the mobile game that powers up your Pokémon.
Source: PokemonGoHub
