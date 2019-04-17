Lyft and Tokyo Smoke partner for $4.20 ride discounts on 4/20

If you’re thinking about celebrating 4/20 in Canada now that marijuana is legal, Lyft has your back with a $4.20 ride discount code to get you home safely.
“This 4/20, we’re encouraging those taking part to plan ahead with a Lyft ride as we continue to work towards safer streets and communities,” said Aaron Zifkin, managing director at Lyft Canada.
Lyft is partnering with the Canadian marijuana lifestyle brand Tokyo Smoke to offer the $4.20 off one ride on Saturday, April 20th with the code ‘420TO19‘ in Toronto and the code ‘420OTT19‘ in Ottawa.
“This is the first 4/20 after cannabis legalization, and we know that people will be celebrating. We’re proud to work alongside Lyft to encourage Torontonians to be smart while they do so, and pledge against impaired driving,” says Natalie Wallace, director of brand portfolio at Tokyo Smoke.
