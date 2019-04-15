News
Mid-range HTC handset spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

Apr 15, 2019

6:16 PM EDT

A mid-range HTC handset has appeared on Geekbench and AnTuTu.

The phone went through the first of the two benchmarking tools on April 11th, 2019. It achieved a ‘RenderScript’ score of 6.979 —  according to the Android developers, “RenderScript is a framework for running computationally intensive tasks at high performance on Android.”

Whether that’s a good score is difficult to say, the LG G8 ThinQ achieved a RenderScript score of 7,343, the S10 a score of 7,700 and the Note 9 a score of 12,852.

The same benchmark also reveals the phone will feature 6GB of RAM, Android 9.0 out of the box and a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The AnTuTu benchmark revealed that the phone sports a 2,160 x 1,080-pixel resolution display with 128GB of storage and Adreno 616 GPU. On AnTuTu, the device earned a score of 169,617.

The handset currently has the model number ‘2Q7A100.’

Via: SlashLeaks, Source: Geekbench, AnTuTu

