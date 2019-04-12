LG’s G8 ThinQ is now available in Canada

Back in February LG announced its newest flagship, the G8 ThinQ. Now, the smartphone is finally available in Canada.
The LG G8 ThinQ is available at Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, Virgin Mobile and Vidéotron. Best Buy, Tbooth Wireless, The Source, WOW!, Wireless Wave and Xplore Mobile are also selling the G8 ThinQ.
Bell
- $149.99 — 2-year with Premium Ultra Plus plan
- $349.99 — 2-year with Premium Plus plan
- $549.99 — 2-year with Premium plan
- $749 — 2-year with Smartphone plan
- $1,099 — 2-year with Basic plan
- $1,249.99 — outright
Virgin Mobile
- $149.99 — 2-year Diamond Plus plan
- $349.99 — 2-year Diamond plan
- $549.99 — 2-year Platinum plan
- $749.99 — 2-year Gold plan
- $1099 — 2-year Silver plan
- $1,249 — outright
SaskTel
- $49.99 — 2 year +$25/mo. with Plus Pricing Voice and data
- $349.99 — 2 year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing Voice and data
- $549.99 — 2 Year Voice and data
- $749 — 2-year with Smartphone plan
- $1,049 — Device only
Rogers
- $150 — 2 year Ultra Tab
- $350 — 2 year Premium+ Tab
- $550 — 2 Year Premium Tab
- $700 — 2-year Smart Tab
- $1,100 — No Tab
Fido
- $150 — 2 year XXL
- $350 — 2 year XL
- $550 — 2 Year Large
- $700 — 2-year Medium
- $820 — 2-year Small
- $1,100 — BYOP
We’re still waiting for pricing information from the other carriers and will update this story when it becomes available.
If you purchase the G8 ThinQ between April 12th and May 31st, you’ll get a $200 pre-paid gift card that’s redeemable at this link.
LG is also offering a two-year warranty on the device that the company is calling its ‘LG Second Year Promise.’ Those who register their device can file, track and receive a replacement easier, says the company.
The LG G8 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch display with a 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution. It sports 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a time of flight sensor that uses ‘Hand ID,’ a new way to unlock your handset with the veins in your hand.
