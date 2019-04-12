Facebook thinking of merging Messenger app back into main app: report

Facebook is thinking of returning its Messenger app back into the main app so users can access their feed and messages in one spot.
Engadget reported researcher Jane Manchung Wong found that Facebook could be returning to its old ways through testing.
The article reported that users will still see the Messenger app icon, but it would open Facebook and take them to a tab called ‘Chats’ instead of opening it as a standalone app. This was the original method Facebook used for Messenger before it became a standalone app in 2011.
Wong said testing is in early stages and that the new section has basic text, no reactions, calls, video or photos.
She told Engadget that to access those features “you’d still have to open the Messenger app.”
Wong said the social media giant is figuring out a way to integrate all of its messaging across its services. That includes WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram messaging, that is reportedly going to unify.
The three platforms will all be separate but will have a similar format and style.
Source: Engadget
