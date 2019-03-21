Google Keep dark mode discovered in Android APK: report

A string of code within Google Keep’s Android APK file allows users turn on ‘Dark Mode.’
9to5Google discovered code in ‘version 5.19.111.06’ of Google Keep that lets developers enable Dark Mode as well as add black icon variants to the note-taking app.
In Google Keep, Dark Mode changes the search bar to a darker colour as well as the ‘Take a note’ section at the bottom of the page.
These two sections are more dark grey than black and according to 9to5Google, the rest of the interface is still bright, including the actual notes themselves. However, Google could always further alter the shading of Keep’s user interface in the future.
9to5Google also says that the feature is rolling out now, so keep an eye for the update in the Play Store.
Source: 9to5Google
