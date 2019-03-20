Canadian-developed Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced during its ‘Nindies’ live stream that Cuphead is making its way to the Switch on April 18th.
StudioMDHR, a small independent team led by two Canadians, first released Cuphead back in 2017. The 2D platformer game features an art style that takes its cue from 1930s cartoons.
Cuphead will also feature Xbox Live support in the coming months as the game gets ported to the Switch, according to an Xbox Wire post. Back in February, Microsoft announced that Xbox Live is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside Android and iOS.
You can pre-order the title today for $25.99 CAD.
