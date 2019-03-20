News
PREVIOUS|

Canadian-developed Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Mar 20, 2019

3:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Cuphead and Mugman

Nintendo announced during its ‘Nindies’ live stream that Cuphead is making its way to the Switch on April 18th.

StudioMDHR, a small independent team led by two Canadians, first released Cuphead back in 2017. The 2D platformer game features an art style that takes its cue from 1930s cartoons.

Cuphead will also feature Xbox Live support in the coming months as the game gets ported to the Switch, according to an Xbox Wire post. Back in February, Microsoft announced that Xbox Live is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside Android and iOS.

You can pre-order the title today for $25.99 CAD.

Related Articles

News

Mar 20, 2019

2:01 PM EDT

Cadence of Hyrule is a new Zelda game from Vancouver’s Brace Yourself Games

News

Mar 5, 2019

5:42 PM EDT

Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One reportedly coming in May, pre-orders in April

News

Mar 19, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Nintendo offers Splatoon 2 demo event and free online trial membership

News

Mar 11, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

Microsoft Canada’s March Break Sale discounts Xbox One, Surface devices

Comments