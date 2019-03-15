Shazam adds date, time so you can see what you listened to back in 2013

The latest Shazam update for iOS brings time and date stamps to the ‘My Shazam’ page.
The change adds more details about when you listened to a song with the app and lets you peruse your Shazam history as far back as the release of iOS 7 in 2013.
To make use of the new feature, make sure your app is on version 12.10. Then, open the app and swipe over to the My Shazam page. Scroll down to ‘Recently Shazamed’ and tap ‘See All’ to browse your history.
It’s worth noting that the app has always kept this record, but the new update makes it easier for users to see.
Additionally, the app includes a ‘scrubbing’ option on the right side of the screen so you can jump quickly to specific months over the last few years.
As always, tapping on songs brings up their main page with links to Apple Music so you can add the song to your library.
Apple acquired Shazam in 2017 and turned the platform ad-free. It also aligned Shazam with its privacy policy.
If you don’t have the app, you can download it for free on iOS here.
Comments