Woman arrested after accidentally calling 911 while setting up new smartphone

Setting up a new smartphone is easier than ever.
However, if you’re unfamiliar with all the tech and what the buttons do — say tapping the sleep/wake button five times on the iPhone to call emergency services — then you might run into some issues.
According to a report by the Canadian Press, the OPP was called to a residence in Markdale, Ontario on Tuesday after a 43-year-old woman accidentally called 911 and dispatched emergency services. Upon arriving, the woman said it was an error as she was setting up a new phone.
However, upon doing their due diligence, the OPP realized that the women was wanted by the police for an unspecified crime. They then arrested her.
In addition, at the same location, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly violating parole conditions.
Comments