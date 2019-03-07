News
PREVIOUS

Woman arrested after accidentally calling 911 while setting up new smartphone

Mar 7, 2019

9:47 AM EST

0 comments

911

Setting up a new smartphone is easier than ever.

However, if you’re unfamiliar with all the tech and what the buttons do — say tapping the sleep/wake button five times on the iPhone to call emergency services — then you might run into some issues.

According to a report by the Canadian Press, the OPP was called to a residence in Markdale, Ontario on Tuesday after a 43-year-old woman accidentally called 911 and dispatched emergency services. Upon arriving, the woman said it was an error as she was setting up a new phone.

However, upon doing their due diligence, the OPP realized that the women was wanted by the police for an unspecified crime. They then arrested her.

In addition, at the same location, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly violating parole conditions.

Related Articles

News

May 28, 2018

4:04 PM EST

CRTC decides network access fees will support police, EMS connection costs for next-gen 911

News

Jul 21, 2017

2:44 PM EST

City of Toronto reporting technical issues with ‘911’ emergency calls [Update]

News

Jul 12, 2017

10:10 AM EST

Canadian ZenFone 3 Laser smartphones unable to dial 911, Asus says it’s investigating the i...

Comments