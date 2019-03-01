Samsung S10’s fingerprint scanner relatively succeeds in durability test

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic built-in fingerprint scanner was given a thorough scratch test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything.
JerryRigEverything, who’s known for testing the durability of a bunch of electronics, used two specialized pens that replicates scratches and cracks.
The S10 fingerprint scanner did well with the first pen that imitates scratches, with the scanner reading it with little delay.
However, using the second pen to replicate cracks on the screen completely ruins the ultrasonic scanner, making it unusable.
It’s important to note that these tests were done without Samsung’s screen protector, which is pre-installed when you purchase the device.
Other screen tests involved using a lighter to burn the screen to test for damaged pixels, and a flex test to see whether there are broken pixels or bent parts.
JerryRigEverything also tested the S10 by using a switchblade to scrape the exterior of the device, which held up reasonably well.
Source: JerryRigEverything Via: Android Police
Comments