SaskTel to offer free Wi-Fi in various City of Martensville venues

Saskatchewan-based carrier SaskTel has partnered with the City of Martensville to bring its free ‘selectWI-FI’ service to the Martensville Athletic Pavilion, North Ridge Community Centre and the Sports Centre.
The regional carrier says it expects to have the service up and running in all three public spaces by the end of March.
selectWI-FI is available to any SaskTel customer with a 4G or 4G LTE device. Alternatively, residents who want to go online with a laptop or tablet that isn’t on SaskTel’s cellular network can do so by accessing selectWI-FI and logging in with their SaskTel account.
SaskTel currently offers selectWI-FI service in nearly 20 local businesses in Martensville. Altogether, the company says selectWI-FI is available in over 2,400 locations and 30 communities throughout the province.
“The City of Martensville is looking forward to introducing selectWI-FI to our residents in three of our facilities this year,” said Leah Bloomquist, director of corporate services at the City of Martensville, in a press statement.“Working with SaskTel to bring this free service to their wireless customers in Martensville has been a priority so that our residents and visitors can stay connected while enjoying our facilities. We thank SaskTel for the opportunity to share this great service here.”
“We’re pleased to work with the City of Martensville to enhance the connectivity of their community,” added Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO. “With selectWI-FI, SaskTel customers will be able to update their social feeds, message their friends and family, stream music and videos, and so much more, all while enjoying everything these fantastic venues have to offer.”
Source: Sasktel
