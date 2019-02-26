The Porsche Macan will be all electric by 2020

Porsche is turning its best-selling vehicle into an EV as it aims to move more than half of the company to electric platforms by 2025.
The Macan is the automaker’s best-selling vehicle with over 23,000 units sold in 2018, according to Cnet.
The electric Macan is going to follow up the all-electric Porsche Taycan which is supposed to come out in 2020.
There isn’t a ton of information about the crossover out yet, but the automaker has shared that the vehicle will utilize 800-volt fast charging technology. There are no vehicles currently on the market that use this charging speed, but Audi’s 2020 E-Tron GT is also going to use the standard.
When it’s charging via an 800-volt charger, the E-Tron should reach an 80 percent charge in around 20-minutes.
Overall, it’s exciting to see any automaker turn its most popular vehicle into an EV. So, it will be exciting to see what happens when it’s released, and what happens as Porsche pivots to be 50 percent electric by 2025.
Source: Cnet
