Samsung’s new Galaxy Fit tracks sleep, stress and more

Samsung announced new wearables at its Unpacked 2019 event alongside the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold phones.
One of the new wearables, the Galaxy Fit, is a dedicated fitness tracker aimed at those who want the most out of a fitness band.
The Fit weighs in at just 23g and is designed to be water resistant and durable.
It features a colour OLED display with full touch capabilities. However, Samsung didn’t skimp on battery, claiming the Fit can last one week on a charge.
On top of this, the Galaxy Fit has a variety of exercise, sleep and other tracking functionalities. These include stress tracking and heart rate monitoring.
Finally, the Galaxy Fit will come in two colours, grey and black.
It’ll be available starting May 31st for $149.99 CAD.
Update 02/20/2019: Added official Canadian pricing and availability.
