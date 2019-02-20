News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fit tracks sleep, stress and more

The lightweight, durable wearable lasts a week on a charge

Feb 20, 2019

3:30 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Samsung announced new wearables at its Unpacked 2019 event alongside the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold phones.

One of the new wearables, the Galaxy Fit, is a dedicated fitness tracker aimed at those who want the most out of a fitness band.

The Fit weighs in at just 23g and is designed to be water resistant and durable.

It features a colour OLED display with full touch capabilities. However, Samsung didn’t skimp on battery, claiming the Fit can last one week on a charge.

On top of this, the Galaxy Fit has a variety of exercise, sleep and other tracking functionalities. These include stress tracking and heart rate monitoring.

Finally, the Galaxy Fit will come in two colours, grey and black.

It’ll be available starting May 31st for $149.99 CAD.

Update 02/20/2019: Added official Canadian pricing and availability.

Related Articles

News

Feb 20, 2019

7:20 PM EST

Here’s Canadian carrier pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series

News

Feb 20, 2019

7:09 PM EST

This Australian state is going peak millennial with emoji license plates

News

Feb 20, 2019

6:58 PM EST

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 case lights up and counts down camera timers

News

Feb 20, 2019

6:52 PM EST

Incredibly smart Audi feature aims to make hitting green lights easier

Comments