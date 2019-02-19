Business
CRTC to host hearing on radio station acquisition application

Feb 19, 2019

1:33 PM EST

CRTC logo on wall

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will hold a public hearing on whether or not Leclerc Communications’ application to acquire two French-language radio stations from RNC Media.

The notice reads the hearing will take place in Quebec City on February 20th.

Leclerc filed two applications to obtain new broadcasting licences to continue the operation of CHOI-FM Quebec and CKLX-FM Montreal. Leclerc it “would purchase most of the assets of the undertakings” for 19 million.

“The applicant proposed a value of the transaction of $19,405,444, which includes the leases assumed by the purchaser, and a tangible benefits package of $1,164,326, which is equal to 6 percent of the value of the transaction,” Leclerc’s application read.

Source: CRTC

