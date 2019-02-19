Data mine hints at new game modes coming to Respawn’s Apex Legends

It looks like more game modes are coming to Respawn’s ultra-popular battle royale game Apex Legends.
Data miners recently unearthed files in Apex that give us an indication of what could be coming to the game next, including two new modes called ‘Survival’ and ‘Recruit,’ as well as a kill camera feature and two new characters.
There are no details as to what ‘Survival Mode’ will consist of, though mined data mentions it will involve an NPC (non-player character) in some way. There’s a possibility that Respawn could be working on some sort of player-vs-enemy mode for Apex, similar to Fortnite’s Save the World mode.
LEAK: For the #ApexLegends Survival Mode, we might be seeing a Host NPC. There were 8 options to choose from. They’re not the normal Legends, I’ve cross checked.
I’m not exactly sure what the hosts do, but I think it’s gonna be cool.#ApexLegendsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/O4jVcBO2RS
— Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 14, 2019
‘Recruit Mode,’ on the other hand, involves downed players you revive joining your team, even if they’re your opponent, according to data mined from the game. If accurate, this would put an entirely new spin on Apex’s gameplay as well as the battle royale genre in general.
The leak also points to two new heroes coming to the game: Octane and Wattson. The mined data indicates Octane will feature some sort of stim injection as an ability, possibly resulting in players having additional health for a brief period of time or being able to run faster.
Wattson is capable of laying a ‘Tesla Trap,’ which presumably is an electrically charged device of some sort. Previous data mined info hinted that Respawn’s battle royale shooter could get new duo and solo modes, two game types the game is currently in dire need of. Currently, teams are locked to just three players.
As someone who has casually played both Fortnite and PUBG, I’m shocked at how much fun I’ve had with Apex Legends. While I enjoyed Fornite and PUBG in particular, Apex makes a number of quality-of-life changes to those titles.
For example, the game’s ping system, slower-paced gunplay and general emphasis on teamwork, combine together to create a surprisingly unique battle royale experience.
In just one week after the game’s release, Apex Legends surpassed 25 million registered players, according to Respawn.
Source: @RealApexLegends Via: TechRadar
