Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile announced its Q4 2018 results today, revealed that the carrier has dramatically increased its presence in the Canadian market, not just from a subscriber base but from a network quality perspective.
The company now boasts 1,402,858 wireless subscribers, which is an increase of 85,014 since reporting Q3 2018 earnings.
Highlighted in its press release were additional details for its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) plans, noting, “the Company also launched Voice over LTE (VoLTE) across its network on a wide range of devices and expects that approximately 800,000 Freedom customers will be able to use VoLTE before the end of December 2018.”
VoLTE calling allows its subscribers to complete calls over the carrier’s 4G LTE network, instead of dropping to 3G.
Freedom initially pushed the service to the LG G7 ThinQ and LG G6, Now, several months later, VoLTE is available on the following devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy A8
- LG G7
- ThinQ LG Q Stylo+
- LG X Power 3
- LG V30
- LG G6
- Moto G6
- Play Moto E5 Play
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
- Sony Xperia XA2
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments