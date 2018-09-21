A look at Spigen’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases

Spigen has revealed its lineup of cases for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, Apple’s latest pair of flagship smartphones.

Familiar designs are back once again, including my personal favourite, the Thin Fit case, but also the popular Neo Hybrid, Ultra Hybrid and, of course, the Liquid Air — a case that doesn’t obscure the smartphone’s sleek rear.

Below is a quick look at some of Spigen’s top iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases.

iPhone XS Collection

iPhone XS Max Collection

Minimal Series

Thin Fit

Spigen’s Thin Fit remains my favourite line of smartphone cases. The case is moulded to fit snuggly around the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The XS’ take on the Thin Fit offers an essential amount of protection while still retaining the overall sleek look of Apple’s new smartphones, just like previous versions of the enclosure. The case also features a slot on its rear for a magnetic car mount.

Thin Fit – iPhone XS/ iPhone XS Max

Thin Fit 360

This is the first time I’ve encountered Spigen’s Thin Fit 360 Case and I’m pleasantly surprised with how much protection it offers to the iPhone XS. The case is lightweight and delivers “daily scratch defense” by providing a slim, rigid rim around the phone’s flashy bezel that even covers the front-facing Face ID sensor. The Thin Fit 360 also features an included glass screen protector that’s surprisingly easier to apply after putting the case on the phone.

Thin Fit 360 – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Liquid Crystal

Though I’ve never been a fan of Spigen’s Liquid Crystal offerings, I can see why some people are fond of them. The soft case preserves the look or the XS or XS Max, allowing the smartphone’s glass rear to remain visible, without adding additional bulk to the device. Spigen says the case also features a specially designed coating to improve its grip, as well as slightly raised edges and corners that prevent the XS’ OLED display scratching and also the phone’s dual rear-facing cameras protected.

Liquid Crystal – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Urban Series

Neo Hybrid

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid is one of the manufacturer’s most versatile cases with its stylish, sleek and modern design. This time around Spigen has overhauled the Neo Hybrid’s look significantly with a new herringbone pattern on its rear and improved frame that sits on top of the case’s flexible TPU body.

Urban Series – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Ultra Hybrid

Spigen says that the Ultra Hybrid is one of its best-selling cases and it’s easy to see why. The case is transparent, allowing the XS or XS Max’s backing to be shown off while still offering ample protection. The Ultra Hybrid, as with Spigen’s cases for other phones, is also less sticky feeling than the accessory maker’s other see-through enclosures, making it easier to slide in and out of your pocket.

Ultra Hybrid – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Liquid Air

Spigen’s Liquid Air cases have always offered a great balance of protection and style. The case is particularly efficient at protecting against the occasional drop thanks to Spigen’s ‘Air Cushion’ technology featured in its four corners. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max version of the case also features an eye-catching geometric pattern on its rear designed to add additional grip to Apple’s flagship smartphone. Overall, the Liquid Air case provides a significant amount of protection without the bulk typically associated with more durable enclosures.

Liquid Air – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Armor Series

Tough Armor

Spigen’s Armor series of cases have always been about protection and its new Tough Armor offering is no exception. These cases offer a great balance between protection and style, with an ergonomic design that adds an additional grip to the smartphone. As always, the Tough Armor case also features a kickstand that’s useful for watching video content on the XS and in this case, particularly the XS Max’s massive, stunning 6.5-inch display.

Tough Armor – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Slim Armor CS

I decided long ago that the Slim Armor case isn’t for me, but I understand why some people like it so much. The unique sliding panel on the rear of the heavy-duty case makes it possible to slide two cards, likely a bank card and a credit card, directly into the case. The case also features a dual-layer shock-absorbing TPU layer and a rigid polycarbonate outer body that results in additional durability.

Slim Armor CS – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

Rugged Armor

Spigen’s iPhone XS and XS Max version of the Rugged Armor case includes carbon fiber accents and a black finish that to my suprise seems to resist greasy fingerprints. Similar to other cases in the manufacturer’s Rugged armor line, the Tough Armor case also features Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, along with single layer construction that makes the enclosure feel surprisngly thin.

Rugged Armor – iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.