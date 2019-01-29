Vancouver-based Imagination Park adding AR interactions to UltraStar Center

Imagination Park Technologies, a Vancouver-based company that creates augmented reality (AR) for smartphones and headsets, will bring an AR campaign to UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle, which is located in Arizona.
The AR campaign is designed to further enhance the consumers’ experience by using their phones to look at logos, posters, signs and landmarks to see coupons, messages, videos, etc.
To have access to the facility’s AR functions, consumers will need to download Imagination Park’s Xenoplay app, which is available on iOS and Android.
However, the Multi-tainment Center will have an Imagination Park XenoHolographic suite, which will have 2D and 3D objects transform into AR objects.
The area will also feature AR-influenced scavenger hunts, which will spread throughout the facility’s attractions.
“We plan on using AR to add a new level of excitement and create cross-promotions and scavenger hunts between our entertainment destinations,” says Laurie McCartney, the company’s director of marketing operations at UltraStar. “The beauty is with the Information Park platform, we can very easily manage the AR campaigns ourselves.”
Imagination Park says that it will help gauge how consumers engage with AR to improve its campaigns and how to further engage with them.
Since the Multi-tainment Center has many entertainment options, such as digital theatres, bowling, arcade games and more, the AR functionality covers a wide range of the area.
“Delivering interactive engagements, such as an in-store brand AR video experience for shoppers or a venue scavenger hunt, augmented reality is quickly becoming the most effective innovative digital marketing campaign tool,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, Imagination Park CEO, in the media release. “It’s remarkably easy and affordable, and can be measured and reported to calculate the true ROI (rate of investment) and consumer engagement.”
Imagination Park is also providing its augmented reality system to the Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers using its XenoPlay App.
To see the AR in action, you can download the XenoPlay app on iOS and Android devices, or check out a demo here.
