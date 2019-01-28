Drone Delivery Canada seeks $12 million in funding for work on territorial infrastructure

Vaughan, Ontario-based Drone Delivery Canada has announced it has submitted an Expression of Interest to participate in Transport Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) for a total request of $12 million CAD to deploy its drone delivery solution in two remote locations.
The $2 billion NTCF program regularly funds projects that aim to improve Canada’s infrastructure through trade, transportation and the like.
DDC is specifically calling for the NTCF to provide funding in the Territorial North (Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut), an area in which the NTCF has already dedicated up to $400 million. DDC says it aims to address the transportation needs in the Territorial North, as well as “improve safety, foster economic and social development and build on existing investments.”
“The vision of the Canadian Federal Government to modernize and improve transportation across Canada’s north is consistent with DDC’s commercialization strategy of servicing Canada’s remote communities,” said DDC CEO Tony Di Benedetto in a January 28th press release.
“Various government funding solutions exist to allow Canadian enterprise to help transform Canada’s transportation systems. DDC looks to capitalize on this type of funding as we commercialize our Drone delivery solution in 2019.”
Source: Drone Delivery Canada
