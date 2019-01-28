Amazon Canada is offering kitchen products up to 50 percent off

Amazon Canada is offering tons of kitchen products on sale for today, January 28th.
Dubbing the day ‘Kitchen Day,’ Amazon is offering products like blenders, instant pots and mixers up to 50 percent off.
Here are some of the products in Canadian dollars, but to check out the complete list, click here.
- All-Clad stainless steel dishwasher safe 10-piece cookware set: now $649, was $870.80
- Instant pot Duo Plus 8QTT 9-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure slow cooker: now $99, was $199.95
- OMORC Electric Pressure Cooke: now $127.49, was $158
- OMORC Pro Blender, Vacuum Blender for Completely Nutrition: now $139.99, was $178.94
- KitchenAid 5–Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, ice blue: now $54.99, was $67.54
- Cuisinart Salad Spinner: now $18.99, was $24.99
- Blendtec TB-621-20 total blender, FourSide jar, black: now $299.99, was $452.90
- Philips AirFryer Digital with Turbostar: now $265, was $329.99
Source: Amazon Canada
