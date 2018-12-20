Canadians pay average $70-per-month for wireless service: CRTC

Canada’s telecom watchdog has released the average prices that Canadians paid for their communications services in 2017.
According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) latest Communications Monitoring Report, urban Canadians paid an average of $70.12-per-month in 2017, compared to rural Canadians who paid $70.06-per-month.
The CRTC also calculated costs for television, home phone, broadband internet and wireless services.
In total, urban Canadians paid an average of $201.98-per-month for all communications services combined, while urban Canadians paid an average of $211.44-per-month for their communications services.
Urban residents of Canada’s North paid the most for their wireless service. For unlimited voice calling and text messaging, as well as at least 5GB of data, Canada’s North pays approximately $83-per-month for wireless service.
Manitobans enjoyed the cheapest wireless plans, paying an average of $51.16 for unlimited voice and text messaging, as well as at least 5GB of mobile data.
“Average prices in the North were higher than in the provinces for the four services individually and combined, and average combined prices were the lowest in Quebec,” reads an excerpt from the CRTC’s report.
In terms of rural Canada, Prince Edward Islanders paid the most among the rural category. Unlimited voice and text messaging, as well as at least 5GB of data cost $77.36.
Rural Manitobans paid slightly less for their mobile service than their urban counterparts. Unlimited voice and text messaging, as well as at least 5GB of data cost $51.32 in rural Manitoba.
“On a national basis, average combined prices in rural communities were 5% higher than in urban centres; however, this varies by region,” reads an excerpt from the CRTC’s report.
Alberta had the widest gap between service prices in its urban and rural communities, with an average gap of approximately $38.
Source: CRTC
