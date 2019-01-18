Huawei Canada to receive funding for R&D to make equipment more secure

Huawei Canada’s president Eric Li says the company will get some of the $2 billion USD ($2.6 billion CAD) that its Chinese parent company plans to spend over five years on research and development.
Li said in a statement that making sure its equipment was secure was the company’s “top priority.”
The Canadian Press reported on January 18th, 2019 that a spokesperson from Huawei Canada did not say precisely how much money will be set aside for the Canadian office.
There are currently nearly 1,000 employees working at Huawei Canada, of which 500 are dedicated to research and development.
Li’s statements come at a time when the Government of Canada reviews security implications and technical standards that relate to the deployment of 5G networks in Canada.
Canada and China are in the middle of a bilateral spat since last December when Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. She was granted bail but faces extradition charges to the U.S.
The U.S. banned the company from providing 5G equipment in August 2018. Following the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, have also banned the company.
Source: The Canadian Press
Comments