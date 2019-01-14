News
Fingerprint authentication coming to WhatsApp for Android in future update

Private conversations can stay private

Jan 14, 2019

3:25 PM EST

WhatsApp is working to add fingerprint authentication to its Android app in a future update, according to WABeta Info.

While not available in the 2.19.3 beta version, WhatsApp has detailed how the fingerprint security system will work in its messaging system.

To access and set up the feature, you will need to go to the privacy section in the app. From there, setting the fingerprint scanner works the same as the security system on your smartphone.

If WhatsApp cannot detect your fingerprint, an option to use your device’s fingerprint credential is provided as a back-up.

It’s important to note that the Android update will work the same as the upcoming iOS version (which uses Face ID and Touch ID), which will lock out access to the app, rather than lock conversations.

Late last year, WhatsApp confirmed that ads will appear in the status section, which will most likely start appearing soon. Whether ads will roll out with this upcoming version hasn’t been confirmed.

Any Android user that has Android Marshmallow and a device with a fingerprint scanner will be able to use this feature. Since this feature is in its alpha build, no release date has been set.

Image Credits: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo Via: 9to5Google

 

Comments