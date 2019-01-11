News
PREVIOUS|

A developer has created an Etch A Sketch tool for web browsers

Jan 11, 2019

7:06 AM EST

0 comments

web-a-skeb

London, England-based developer Rowan Merewood has created an Etch A Sketch-inspired tool for web browsers.

Merewood calls it a ‘Web A Skeb,’ although it functions as an Etch A Sketch would, allowing you to turn the nobs to draw and a ‘shake’ button to reset the image.

Three different effects for the Web a Skeb are also available, including one based on a rainbow.

Given the different name of the tool, it appears that Merewood made this without any involvement with Spin Master, the Toronto-based company that owns Etch A Sketch.

In any case, you can make your own ‘Web a Skeb’ here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 5, 2018

1:55 PM EST

Firefox 62 brings dark mode, more control over user data and more

News

Jun 26, 2018

3:02 PM EST

Firefox 61 improves tab switching, load times and more

News

Apr 5, 2018

8:09 PM EST

SafeZone secure web browser rebrands as Avast, adds new features

Comments