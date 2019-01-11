London, England-based developer Rowan Merewood has created an Etch A Sketch-inspired tool for web browsers.
Merewood calls it a ‘Web A Skeb,’ although it functions as an Etch A Sketch would, allowing you to turn the nobs to draw and a ‘shake’ button to reset the image.
Three different effects for the Web a Skeb are also available, including one based on a rainbow.
Finally at a shareable stage, it's my Web A Skeb PWA!
🔄 Twist the knobs to draw
👋 Shake to erase
🌈 Toggle through 3 effects
Show me what you create at https://t.co/fZNBtD4TZW and feel free to critique my code at https://t.co/VBYHHOMGAs pic.twitter.com/IVLhBz8qur
— Rowan Merewood (@rowan_m) January 9, 2019
Given the different name of the tool, it appears that Merewood made this without any involvement with Spin Master, the Toronto-based company that owns Etch A Sketch.
In any case, you can make your own ‘Web a Skeb’ here.
