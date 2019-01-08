Popular board game ‘Evolution’ adapts to mobile and PC

Evolution, a popular board game about adapting to overcome challenges, is evolving to take on new digital platforms.
Created by North Star Games, Evolution tasks players with upgrading a species with evolutionary traits that make them more equipped to survive. However, the new digital version will bring the exciting strategy game to mobile and the desktop.
Further, North Star says its digital division designed the digital Evolution to be simple to learn so new players can pick it up with ease. Plus, the game will feature a single-player mode that tests players’ wits with a series of ‘Apex Species,’ as well as online, cross-platform play.
At first, Evolution looks to occupy a similar niche to that of games like Blizzard’s Hearthstone. However, there’s much more to it than just a digital card game.
Players must pull from a variety of evolutionary tools, like ‘long neck’ and ‘pack hunting,’ which provide benefits to help your species gather food. Failure to defend oneself from carnivores, or gather enough food will result in extinction.
Because of this, the strategy of Evolution lies not in building a deck, like in card games, but in using available tools effectively.
The game also features a beautiful hand-painted watercolour-style look that stands out from other games.
Evolution will launch on February 12th for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. On mobile, the game will be free-to-try with the full version available for $13.25. On desktop, players can purchase the game through Steam for $17.49.
Plus, Evolution is offering a 20 percent discount for anyone who purchases the game during launch week. You can learn more about the game here.
Comments