Samsung roadmap shows when to expect Pie on your Galaxy phone

Following the release of its Android 9 Pie update roadmap, Samsung has tweaked some dates.
The company initially rolled out the roadmap for the update last week through its Samsung Members app. Users could view a list of over 20 Samsung devices slated to get Android Pie and when they would get the latest version of Google’s Android operating system.
Since then, Samsung has tweaked some of the dates. You can see the refreshed list below.
- Galaxy Note 9 (January 2019)
- Galaxy S9 (January 2019)
- Galaxy S9+ (January 2019)
- Galaxy Note 8 (February 2019)
- Galaxy S8 (March 2019)
- Galaxy S8+ (March 2019)
- Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019)
- Galaxy A6 (April 2019)
- Galaxy A6+ (April 2019)
- Galaxy A7 2018 (April 2019)
- Galaxy A8 Star (April 2019)
- Galaxy A8+ 2018 (April 2019)
- Galaxy A9 2018 (April 2019)
- Galaxy J2 (2018) (April 2019)
- Galaxy J2 Core (April 2019)
- Galaxy J4 (April 2019)
- Galaxy J6+ (April 2019)
- Galaxy On7 (2018) (April 2019)
- Galaxy J4+ (May 2019)
- Galaxy J6 (May 2019)
- Galaxy J8 (May 2019)
- Galaxy J7 2017 (July 2019)
- Galaxy J7 Duo (July 2019)
- Galaxy J7 Neo (July 2019)
- Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (August 2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 2017 (October 2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)
It’s worth noting that this roadmap could change again. Devices could get bumped up, delayed, or worse, stricken from the list entirely.
Further, several factors could cause the dates on the list to vary. From a user’s region to carrier, likely not everyone will see updates line up with the above list. Instead, view the above list as a general guideline.
Finally, if you want to get a clearer picture, you can always check the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy device. If you don’t have the app, you can grab it for free from the Play Store.
Source: SamMobile Via: 9to5Google
