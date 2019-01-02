News
PlayStation’s fourth week of holiday sales offers discounts of up to 70 percent

Save on games like Call of Duty: WWII and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Jan 2, 2019

7:12 PM EST

Call of Duty World War II soldier

PlayStation has kicked off the fourth week of its ongoing Holiday Sale, which offers savings of up to 70 percent on various PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation VR games.

Below is a highlight of some of this week’s notable new deals:

The full list of Holiday Sale offers can be found here.

