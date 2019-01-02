PlayStation’s fourth week of holiday sales offers discounts of up to 70 percent

PlayStation has kicked off the fourth week of its ongoing Holiday Sale, which offers savings of up to 70 percent on various PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation VR games.
Below is a highlight of some of this week’s notable new deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate — $44.99, save an extra 10 percent off with PlayStation Plus (regularly $89.99)
- Call of Duty: WWII — $39.99, save an extra 10 percent off with PlayStation Plus (regularly $79.99)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package — $31.19 (regularly $51.99)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite — Deluxe Edition — $37.49, save an extra 10 percent off with PlayStation Plus (regularly $74.99)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition — $40.19, save an extra 10 percent off with PlayStation Plus (regularly $66.99)
- Tacoma — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- Yakuza 0 — $17.99, save an extra 10 percent off with PlayStation Plus (regularly $19.99)
The full list of Holiday Sale offers can be found here.
