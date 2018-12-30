New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and that means that everyone should have a few self-improvements tasks lined up to tackle in 2019.

The worst part about New Year’s Resolutions is that it’s hard to keep them up throughout the whole year. That’s where the app New Year’s Resolution Tracker comes into play.

The app allows users to set a variety of tasks, and then it reminds you to do them for a little extra motivation.

The first step of using the app is to add in your resolutions. For example, I added in a task to eat more healthy meals for dinner.

The next step is adding how often you want to the app to remind you to do it. You can choose to be reminded daily, weekly or monthly. On top of this, you can decide what time you want the notification to pop up.

Once you have your resolutions set up, you’re ready to start using the app.

The main page shows you your list of resolutions, and then below each resolution is a list of days where you can check off if you followed through with the decision or not.

One of the nice things about the app is that it keeps track of what days you did the resolution and what days you didn’t, so you can look back and see how consistent you’ve been.

The last feature of the app is that you can add a four-number passcode so that no one else can see or alter your resolutions.

You can download New Year’s ResolutionTracker for free on iOS.