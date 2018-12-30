Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- MobileSyrup’s five favourite Games of the Year
- Bell is increasing price of internet, TV services up to $6
- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer would ban Huawei if he was prime minister
- Apple filed Canadian trademark for ‘Apple Music for Business’
- Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January
- Manitoba RCMP warn of sophisticated Amazon phishing scam
- Amazon Canada’s best Boxing Week tech deals
- CWTA dubs Canada a ‘4G superpower’ following ISED, CRTC, Ookla reports
