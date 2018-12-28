A diagram of the Sony Xperia L3 has leaked online

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) diagram of the Sony Xperia L3 has leaked online.
The phone appears to feature thick bottom and top bezel chin. According to the diagram, the bottom bezel seems to be just a large empty space. This space will likely host the Sony logo. The top bezel has an earpiece that appears to be flanked by two cameras, though it’s possible that the phone only has one camera and the other sensor could be used for something else.
The device also appears to have a side-facing fingerprint scanner, with a power bottom and volume rocker on the same side.
The leak itself currently has a 100 percent ‘Trust Score.’ Dimitri12 contributed the diagram who, at the time of writing, has a 92 percent accuracy rating.
The Xperia L3 will also have a 5.7-inch display
In comparison to the L2, the L3 appears to feature a smaller frame with an even bigger display.
When the phone eventually does come out, it’ll likely be available in Canada, similar to the L2.
Source: SlashLeaks
